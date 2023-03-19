Sharks admit ‘hockey is not for everyone’ as James Reimer refuses to wear team’s Pride Night jersey

The San Jose Sharks held their annual Pride Night celebration on Saturday evening. The night was supposed to celebrate diversity and inclusion in hockey, but San Jose garnered headlines for a different reason.

Sharks goaltender James Reimer sat out during warmups so he could avoid wearing the team’s Pride jersey. Unlike other recent NHL teams faced with the same predicament, the Sharks continued on with the promotion as their teammate stayed inside the locker room.

The Sharks pride sweaters featured a shark on the crest holding two sticks with rainbow tape inside a heart and Love Wins patches. The jerseys are being auctioned off with a portion of proceeds going to Adolescent Counseling Services, a charity providing support to LGBTQ+ youth and families.

“I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness,” Reimer proclaimed in a statement. “In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life.”

Speaking with local media, Reimer stood by his decision, revealing more on his opinion of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I, personally, and the people close to me in my life interpret the Bible is you love them, but you can’t support the activity or lifestyle.”

James Reimer spoke with the local media about his decision to not wear a Pride jersey tonight for the Sharks. Here are a few of Reimer’s answers on questions related to his decision (1/2) … pic.twitter.com/pIaNO8QhQ3 — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) March 18, 2023

In an odd attempt to justify his choice, Reimer spoke on his relationship with former teammate Nazem Kadri, noting that he loved Kadri, who is Muslim, despite their religious differences.

“In Toronto, Nazem Kadri as a teammate loved him to death. I don’t know exactly the extent of his faith, his Muslim faith. But he’s a Muslim,” Kadri said to San Jose Hockey Now. “And yet people would understand if I wouldn’t be able to wear a Muslim jersey in warm-ups, promoting the Muslim faith, being a Christian and a follow in Christ. He himself would fully understand that.”

But not everyone was supportive of Reimer’s decision on the team. While the Sharks released a statement saying that they “acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves”, they also pointed out there’s more work to be done so that hockey is more accessible and inclusive to others, seemingly showing their disappointment with the goaltender.

“Hockey is not for everyone until everyone is comfortable playing, working, or being a fan of this incredible game,” the Sharks wrote.

From: atSanJoseSharks Tonight’s game coverage is going to look a bit different 🏳️‍🌈💙 pic.twitter.com/6BoqASVk2l — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

Sharks captain Logan Couture also spoke to on the importance of Pride Nights to him and to the organization, distancing himself from Reimer.

“I’ve always enjoyed these types of games,” Couture said per Masisak, “I do think that hockey is at its best when it includes everyone. Everyone gets to enjoy this incredible game that we play. It really is a lot of fun to play. So I think every person should have the opportunity to play.”

While Reimer was absent for warmups, there was no consideration, per head coach David Quinn, about pulling Reimer from the game, where he backed up Kaapo Kahkonen.

The Sharks moved forward too with their Pride Night celebrations despite the negative attention Reimer garnered.

The team highlighted Houyee Chow, the queer artist from San Jose who designed the night’s warmup jerseys.

Pride Night Artist Highlight 🎨@LocalColorSJ artist, Houyee Chow, who “loudly and proudly” made our Pride Night logo as a queer artist, wanted to highlight the different sections of the LGBTQIA+ community and show they are seen. pic.twitter.com/mMoQCSvKu9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

This is Houyee Chow! She designed the awesome Sharks Pride jersey you’ll see tonight. “I wanted to put a big emphasis on the trans community. That’s why I decided the shark would be in the trans colors. They have been the group that has been targeted the most.” pic.twitter.com/Xwqxh85Vfb — marisa ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) March 19, 2023

During the game, the team shared facts about the LGBTQIA+ community on social media. “Our hope is that this content will serve as a reminder that there are issues more important than goals, highlights, and wins,” said the team on Twitter. The evening also included partnerships with local LGBTQ+ organizations, themed lighting and music at the arena, and pride-themed merchandise for sale.

After Ivan Provorov’s refusal to participate in the Flyers’ Pride Night earlier this season, the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Minnesota Wild all announced they would not wear rainbow warmup jerseys, with the Rangers and Wild backing out of earlier commitments to do so.

Brian Burke, Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations and cofounder of You Can Play, offered a reminder of the meaning behind Pride Night events amist the recent rise in non-participation.

“I repeat that I am extremely disappointed,” Burke said, “I wish players would understand that the Pride sweaters are about inclusion and welcoming everybody.

“A player wearing pride colors or tape isn’t endorsing a set of values or enlisting in a cause! He is saying you are welcome here. And you are, in every single NHL building.”