Charlie Lindgren to start against Wild, Darcy Kuemper out with upper-body injury

The Washington Capitals are in Minnesota to take on the Wild in a Sunday matinee showdown. Charlie Lindgren led the team out for warmups and will get just his second start in the month of March.

Regular number one netminder Darcy Kuemper is out and listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury per the team.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps goaltender Darcy Kuemper is out for today’s game with an upper body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 19, 2023

Kuemper left practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex early on Saturday after speaking with a member of the team’s training staff and then head coach Peter Laviolette. He did not return.

“Nobody’s healthy in there right now,” Laviolette said on Saturday. “There’s always things going on; there’s always things you’re dealing with. Obviously [Kuemper] was fine last night. He came off here so we’re examining that right now for upper body.”

Kuemper was the goalie of record in the Capitals’ rough 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. He has started nine of the Caps’ last 10 games, with his only break coming in the second half of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres.

Lindgren got the start in that contest and stopped 23 shots in the shootout victory.

The Capitals recalled Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears late on Saturday and he will be Lindgren’s backup.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB