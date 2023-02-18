Stadium Series live blog: Capitals vs Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes game on February 18, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are playing an absolutely humongous game against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Yes, it’s on national television. Yes, it’s the franchise’s fourth outdoor game. And yes, it’s in front of tens of thousands of its own fans.

But the Capitals’ perilous spot in the standings — a point out of the final wild-card spot — makes this outdoor outing a virtual must-win game. If you don’t believe me, I’ll let Capitals center Dylan Strome explain why. The Hurricanes have beaten the Capitals both times they’ve played this season and lead the Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals will once again be without Alex Ovechkin, who is in Russia to be with his family after the death of his father, Mikhail.

Tonight’s game is on ABC at 8 pm. No Joe B or Locker. Here’s all the ways to watch the game.

1st Period

What a view!

Nic Dowd tossing a football around with fans.

Two members of NC State’s championship basketball team announced the Carolina Hurricanes out of the locker room. The NC State band played both teams onto the ice.

The national anthem was stunning. They skated out a flag that was the size of the entire rink. The flyover included sparks coming out from the back of the jets.

Ripken the Bat Dog did the ceremonial puck drop between Nicklas Backstrom and Jordan Staal. And yes, he high-fived them both.

Canes’ championship players, Erik Cole, Mike Commodore, and Chad LaRose, did the pregame Hurricane siren.

Johansson-Backstrom-Sheary and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Frederik Andersen in net. The Hurricanes are -195 favorites.

🚨 1-0 Hurricanes. Jesperi Kotkaniemi gives Carolina the lead 2:11 into the game after redirecting a puck past Darcy Kuemper. Peter Laviolette Guy, Matt Irwin, couldn’t tie him up.

The Capitals get the game’s first power play after Kotkaniemi takes a hooking penalty on Dmitry Orlov. Capitals doing nothing on the power play.

The average ticket price for the game was $319 per ABC.

Brady Skjei to the box for tripping Tom Wilson. The Capitals had one shot on the PP. The Hurricanes have killed 40 of the last 45 PPs they’ve faced.

Martin Necas nearly scored through his legs on a semi-breakaway. To prevent him from scoring, Dmitry Orlov tripped him. Canes to the PP.

The Hurricanes outshot the Capitals 10-7 and out-attempted them at 5v5, 15-14. The Hurricanes are nearly doubling up the Capitals in expected goals 1.12 to 0.61.

2nd Period

Nicklas Backstrom takes a tripping penalty early in the period giving the Canes’ their second power play. Caps kill off the power play. Hurricanes had several good chances.

🚨 2-0 Hurricanes. Paul Stastny scores in front of the net after a feeding frenzy on Darcy Kuemper. Nick Jensen and Dmitry Orlov couldn’t clear the zone.

Evgeny Kuznetsov takes a high-sticking penalty after delivering a hit. Canes to their third PP.

🚨 3-0 Hurricanes. Martin Necas made it 3-0 Hurricanes with a virtually unstoppable one-timer from the left circle on the PP.

🚨 4-0 Hurricanes. Teuvo Tervainen scores. Frederik Andersen – the goaltender – gets an assist on the play.

Timeout Washington. This is embarrassing play from the Capitals.

Anthony Mantha just fought Jordan Martinook who didn’t even have his gloves off. Mantha also slew-foot Martinook and cross-checked him in the head. Mantha only got an extra penalty for cross-checking. Another power play for Carolina.

The Capitals are a mess and that was a terrible period. The Hurricanes lead in shots on goal 22-15. The Canes have a 30-24 advantage in 5v5 shot attempts. The Hurricanes lead in expected goals a ridiculous 3.21 to 0.80.

3rd Period

