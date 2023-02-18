The Capitals arrived to Carter-Finley Stadium on a school bus wearing custom letterman jackets and holding footballs

The 2023 Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will emanate from the confines of NC State’s Carter-Finley football stadium on Saturday night.

The Caps made sure to dress the part as they arrived at the college sporting venue. They rolled up in a full-on yellow school bus wearing custom letterman jackets and holding footballs.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that the theme idea came from veteran winger TJ Oshie. Oshie had his own pretty successful college sporting career at the University of North Dakota.

The off-white, button-down varsity jackets feature each player’s number as well as solid navy blue and red stripes with white piping on the collar, cuffs, and along the bottom edge. The Capitals players that are dads have the names of their children embroidered on the right sleeves. Washington, DC’s flag is also present on the left chest portion of the jackets.

Caps PR says the slick fits were designed by DC-based apparel brand DC PROPER. Limited similar Letterman jackets will be on sale starting February 21 at Capital One Arena.

Team owner Ted Leonsis posted his own video of the players making the walk into the stadium. In it you can see Dylan McIlrath, who was sent down to the AHL earlier on Saturday, wearing a non-personalized version of the jacket.

Before the Caps arrived, the Canes strolled into the stadium wearing some interesting golf attire highlighted by a whole lot of plaid, red ties, and newsboy caps.

Talented forward Sebastian Aho even brought one of his putters.

A limited amount of the Capitals’ letterman jackets will be available at Capital One Arena for the Caps’ game against the Detroit Red Wings on February 21.

