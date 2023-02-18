Tom Wilson activated from injured reserve ahead of Stadium Series game

Tom Wilson has been activated from the injured reserve before the Capitals are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Stadium Series game. The burly winger is no longer listed on the IR on the NHL’s media site.

To make room for Wilson’s return to active duty, the Caps announced on Saturday afternoon that they have sent defenseman Dylan McIlrath back to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

McIlrath played in just one game for the Caps during his short three-day recall stint. He skated 11:31 of total ice time in Thursday’s 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Wilson has not played in a game since going down injured against the Colorado Avalanche on January 24.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette indicated at practice on Friday that Wilson was “close” to a return and the winger donned an ‘A’ on his jersey for a team photo. He has practiced with the team in a regular, full-contact jersey three times in the last week.

Puck drop for the 2023 Stadium Series at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium is at 8 pm.

Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey

Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. McIlrath, 30, made his Capitals debut on Feb. 16 against the Florida Panthers. The Hershey captain has recorded 10 assists in 44 games with the Bears this season and leads the team in penalty minutes (83). McIlrath’s 44 games played rank third among Hershey defensemen and his 10 assists rank fourth. The 6’5”, 232-pound defenseman has played 67 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording five points (3g, 2a) and 121 penalty minutes. In 544 career AHL games with Hershey, Grand Rapids, Hartford, Springfield and Connecticut, McIlrath has recorded 110 points (27g, 83a) and 1,085 penalty minutes. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native won the 2017 Calder Cup with the Grand Rapid Griffins. McIlrath was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 10th overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft.

