The Capitals franchise leader in outdoor game goals, Eric Fehr, is in Raleigh for the Stadium Series game

The Washington Capitals will have several special guests in town for the Stadium Series game this weekend.

Eric Fehr, the Caps franchise leader in outdoor game goals, was spotted by a fan on their flight from Toronto, Canada, to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

@EITMonline just landed in Raleigh. Flew with a @Capitals alumni, and a Capitals mom… caps mom not pictured pic.twitter.com/Fv3USRilt5 — Timmy Martini 🇨🇦 (@TimmyMartini) February 17, 2023

Timmy, who asked that I refer to him as Timmy From Toronto, said that Fehr was flown out by the team and was attending a private alumni event Friday night.

“I asked Eric out of everywhere you played, who had the best fan base,” Timmy From Toronto said. “He went through all locations and said, ‘Honestly, Washington was by far the best. Better than Toronto, Pittsburgh, anywhere.”

Fehr spent nine seasons in Washington, scoring 87 goals and tallying 174 points in 419 games. But he’s best known for his absurd dominance in outdoor games with the Capitals. Fehr scored twice in the 2011 Winter Classic against the Penguins and once in the 2015 Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fehr’s three outdoor game goals is the most in Capitals franchise history and rank him second in NHL history, behind only Bruins’ star David Pastrnak.

While Fehr is not playing hockey this season, he has not publicly announced his retirement yet. Last season, he played five games in the KHL for Ak Bars Kazan. The Winkler, Manitoba native won a Stanley Cup championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016.

On Twitter, he recently congratulated Alex Ovechkin on Ovi’s milestone 800th career goal and passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Of course @ovi8 would get a hat trick for #800, I’ve never seen anyone want to score like he does! Congrats Ovi! @NHL @Capitals — Eric Fehr (@EricFehr) December 14, 2022

A lot of teams go with water, gotta respect the #Caps, kicking it old school with the @budlight shower. #Ovi #Great800 https://t.co/QfBr0Hcvkh — Eric Fehr (@EricFehr) December 14, 2022

Fehr wasn’t the only notable alumni spotted at the Stadium Series celebration. Peter Bondra and Karl Alzner were also spotted by RMNB reader Charlotte at the airport.

If you spot any other Capitals in Raleigh, tag us on social media.