Mikhail Ovechkin’s funeral was held in Moscow on Saturday

TASS is reporting that Alex Ovechkin’s father, Mikhail Ovechkin, was laid to rest at Dolgoprudnensky cemetery on Saturday.

The cemetery is located just north of the family’s hometown of Moscow.

The Ovechkin family was joined at the ceremony by longtime friend and former Capitals teammate, Ilya Kovalchuk. Representatives from the Russian Hockey Federation as well as Dynamo Moscow’s hockey and soccer teams also attended.

Mikhail Ovechkin died at the age of 71 on February 15. Alex, his superstar, hockey-playing son, announced the news on his personal Instagram.

Ovi immediately took personal leave as soon as he learned of his dad’s illness and flew to Moscow on Wednesday. He’s missed the Capitals’ last two games and will miss Saturday’s Stadium Series Game – the Caps’ fourth-ever outdoor game.

Ahead of the team’s practice on Friday, Ovechkin told the team, “I love you guys. Miss you.”

The Capitals held a moment of silence for Mikhail on Thursday before their game against the Florida Panthers.

RIP, Mikhail.