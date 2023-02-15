Alex Ovechkin announces his father Mikhail has died at the age of 71

Alex Ovechkin took a leave of absence from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday due to the health of a family member. The Russian outlet Match TV reported that Ovi’s father, Mikhail, required “urgent hospitalization” after falling ill and the Capitals captain was returning to Moscow.

Today, Ovi announced that his beloved and full-of-personality dad has passed away. Mikhail was 71.

“Today I lost my father,” Ovechkin wrote on Instagram. “I thank everyone for the support but please be understanding and do not disturb my family in this difficult time for us! Thank you.”

Mikhail, a former soccer player, had a huge impact on his son’s hockey carer, taking him to his skates as a kid.

“He had to get on the ice by 7 AM, then leave for school,” Mikhail said in an interview in 2015. “There was another practice with the team after lunch. Then we had an extra practice if the ice was available.”

Mikhail called Ovi going on to be drafted first overall by the Capitals in the 2004 NHL Draft his “most pleasant moment.”

A frequent bubbly presence at Capital One Arena, Mikhail spent the last few years watching his son’s games from afar in Moscow due to his failing health. Mikhail and his longtime wife Tatyana, a two-time Olympic basketball player, both recently stayed up well into the morning to watch their son pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

“Of course, Sasha’s dad and I watched the game,” Tatyana said in December. “We are very pleased, the festive ceremony also turned out to be very beautiful. Sasha – well done, that he has surpassed another achievement.

“After the game, as usual, we phoned our son, congratulated each other, this is a tradition for us,” Ovechkina continued. “We always communicate.”

Over the summer, Ovechkin played in a soccer game with Dynamo Moscow. He scored a goal and tallied a huge hit. Ovi wore the number three during the game in honor of his father, who played professional soccer in Russia.

“My father played for Dynamo Moscow and was injured,” Ovechkin said then of the tribute. “And today this match was more for him than for me.”

Mikhail said it was a dream come true for himself personally.

“We are all happy. And me, and my mother, and all relatives,” he said. “Yes, this is true happiness.”

Our hearts go out to Ovi, Tatyana, and the rest of his family during this very difficult time.

This story is developing and will be updated.