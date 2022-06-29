Behind the scenes of Alex Ovechkin’s international soccer debut and unlikely goal

Alex Ovechkin signed a one-day contract with Dynamo Moscow and made his international soccer debut on Saturday against Amkal, a group of social media soccer stars. In 11 minutes for the Russian Premier League team, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal, absolutely bodied an opposing player, and won 100% of his duels in the friendly.

Clips of Ovechkin’s highlights went viral across the world — landing on sports media behemoth Sportsnet. There was so much interest in Ovechkin/Dynamo soccer merch afterward that Dynamo’s online team store went down for hours due to too many requests. Physically at the stadium, the team store sold Ovechkin Dynamo shirts that mimicked his jersey.

Ovechkin, for his part, seemed thrilled by the entire experience, taking to Instagram the day after to express his joy for living out a childhood dream.

“Thank you so much @fcdynamo for making my dream come true to play for my home club!” Ovechkin wrote in Russian and translated by Google Translate. “These are unforgettable emotions for me, my family and friends! I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

The hit In the National Hockey League, Ovechkin is known as a power forward. Not only does Ovi score in most games, but he also imposes his will on other players with big crunching hits along the boards. It was no different on the soccer pitch. Amkal’s Mike Krapivnikov tried to challenge Ovechkin as he dribbled the ball up field. Krapivnikov looked child-sized compared to Ovechkin and as the two players colided, Krapivnikov was bodied hard to the grass. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) “I predicted a power move, I knew that I would be with him on the flank, and I was preparing for this power move,” Krapivnikov explained to Sport 24. “Either he would catch me or I would catch him flying off.” And to the joy of us all, Krapivnikov went flying off. He was asked how the hit felt. “Well, not like a train, but it’s just strong,” he said. “I told him: “Sanya, are you a brick?”… After that, he quickly scored.” The two also watched the replay on a phone and laughed about it after the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 | Майк (@mike_krapivnikov) “I got into the highlights again!” Ovechkin said. Back home in DC, Ovechkin is a minority owner in the Washington Spirit, a National Women’s Soccer League team. He was asked if he would ever join the players on the pitch someday. “I think that if I use a power hold in that match, then I will be given a disqualification for life!” Ovechkin joked.

Dad was proud View this post on Instagram A post shared by ФК Динамо Москва | FC Dynamo (@fcdynamo) Ovechkin wore the number three during the game in honor of his father, Mikhail, who played professional soccer during his adult years. Mikhail attended the game along with Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana, a two-time gold medal-winning basketball player. Ovechkin’s wife Nastya and his two kids, Sergei and Ilya, tagged along as well as other relatives. “My father played for Dynamo Moscow and was injured,” Ovechkin said of the tribute. “And today this match was more for him than for me.” Ovechkin added that “If you really want (a dream) to (happen), then yes. Of course, they do!” Mikhail was noticeably touched by the tribute, but not necessarily surprised by his son’s overall performance in the game. He agreed when he was asked if it was a dream come true for himself personally. “We are all happy. And me, and my mother, and all relatives. Yes, this is true happiness!” Mikhail said. “Today it is a great happiness that Sasha played for the team of masters, I think it will be the winning goal,” Mikhail said during the game. “He went down in history. A talented person is talented in everything. He is very good at playing hockey, football, tennis, table tennis, water polo. God bless.” Mikhail was then asked if he thought his son could have broken Pelé’s goals record in soccer if he decided to play the sport professionally. “I do not even doubt. That’s for sure,” Mikhail replied. “My desire is for him to break Gretzky’s record, if these comrades do not interfere,” he added. Mikhail said that usually his son plays goalie when he plays soccer “so as not to get injured” due to his NHL contract and that was also why he came out so quickly during Saturday’s game. He also worried that if Capitals fans “find out about this [playing for Dynamo] in America, they won’t pat him on the head.”

Mom was proud, too Tatyana Ovechkina had this to say about Ovechkin’s soccer debut to Match TV. The moment is very good, beautiful. The most important thing is that the goal was scored not for fun, but for the game. Very good. Nobody adjusted to Sasha. Maybe someone thinks that they did it on purpose – not at all. Very good goal, I’m happy for him. Not only is he a striker, he is also a good playmaker. He sees the court well – both in hockey and in football too. … I have said many times that he was a sports guy. In any sport, of course, he would have achieved a good result. He knows how to play basketball, and tennis, and swims well.

Screenshot: Dynamo Moscow/Instagram