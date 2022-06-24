Alex Ovechkin signs one-day contract with Dynamo Moscow to play in a soccer game

Dynamo Moscow announced on Friday that Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin signed a contract with the team. But, thank goodness, it’s not to play hockey. It’s to play in exactly 1 soccer game.

Ovechkin will suit up for Dynamo Moscow in a friendly on Saturday, June 25, against “popular blogging team” Amkal. The game will be held at VTB Arena in Moscow.

⚡️ OFFICIALLY: @ovi8 joins Dynamo! The legendary hockey player signed a contract with our club for one match 🔥 How would you rate the transfer of a promising player? 😏 pic.twitter.com/kv19nn6874 — ФК «Динамо» Москва (@fcdynamo) June 24, 2022

Ovechkin will wear the number three – the same number his father, Mikhail, wore back when he played for Dynamo’s soccer team.

“Today we signed a contract with [Ovi] for this match,” Dynamo general director Pavel Pivovarov said per a Google Translate. “Alexander is a great athlete, he scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo. We invite everyone to watch this action! Let’s hope that Alexander will not let you down and perform well on the football field.”

Ovi added in a video, “I’ve been a fan of Dynamo all my life.”

Ovechkin is a graduate of Dynamo Moscow’s hockey team where he won a Russian Super League championship and the Gagarin Cup. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, he brought the the NHL’s championship trophy to its practice facility. He has spoken about officially retiring from hockey with the team when his NHL career is over.

Ovechkin is a longtime soccer fan who’s geeked out in the past meeting Pelé, Messi, and Neymar. He plays over the summer to train, and participates in team-wide Sewer Ball games before puck drop of his NHL games.

Screenshot via @fcdynamo/Instagram