Alex Ovechkin attends Dynamo soccer game, Ovi Jr. hits ceremonial gong at 85th minute

Legend of sport Alex Ovechkin attended the Russian Premier League game between Dynamo Moscow and PFC Sochi on Saturday. It appears Ovi brought along his wife Nastya and three-year-old son Sergei for the soccer match as well.

Dynamo lost to Sochi 5-1 to win bronze in the RPL this season. But that doesn’t mean the Ovechkins didn’t have a good time at the event.

Nastya Ovechkina posted several videos of the family cheering all decked out in Dynamo gear. Ovi Jr. was also tasked to hit Dynamo’s ceremonial gong at the 85th minute.

While Ovi Jr. held a giant white mallet in his left hand, he waved to his adoring fans with his right.

GIF: @nastyashubskaya/IG

After the game, Ovechkin was interviewed by the press.

“Cannot say anything,” Ovechkin said of Dynamo’s loss, per a Google Translate, to Sports.ru. “Medals are medals. It is what it is. I don’t know why it happened. I expect victory.”

In its final game, Dynamo will play Spartak. According to Sports.ru, Ovechkin may attend the game which will be held on May 29.

Screenshot: @nastyashubskaya/IG