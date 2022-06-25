Extremely excited Alex Ovechkin scores goal in Dynamo Moscow soccer game

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin signed a one-day contract yesterday with Dynamo Moscow to make his professional soccer debut in a friendly against Amkal, a talented team full of social media stars and bloggers.

Ovechkin actually scored in the game, hitting the far corner of the net from the penalty area. A grinning Ovechkin celebrated with the same intensity and enthusiasm that he would normally have in a hockey game, jumping high into the air with both of his arms outstretched to the heavens like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ovechkin’s goal came in the 11th minute of the game. He kicked the goal in with his left foot.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL Alexander Ovechkin scores in his debut with FC Dynamo Moscow. Of course he does. 🔥 #DynamoMoscow ⚽️ #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZjSR4xdz7k — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 25, 2022

Dynamo Moscow posted a series of incredible photos after the goal. Ovi is one more goal closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record 😎, they wrote in Russian.

“Well, the dream came true – to score a goal,” Ovechkin said per sports.ru and a Google Translation. “There was one more moment, it was necessary to beat, but I tried to find Smolov. I must give credit that the guys found me in that position, under the left leg. Well, I got it.”

During the game, Ovechkin also absolutely bodied an Amkal player as they tried to challenge him for the ball.

Ovechkin was wearing the captain’s armband for Dynamo Moscow while he was out on the pitch. He later handed it off to Danya Fomin as he left the game.

Ovechkin wore the number three during the game in honor of his father, Mikhail, who rocked the digit during his time playing for Dynamo.

Dynamo would go on to win the game 5-0. Ovechkin scored the only goal in the first half.

Additional media