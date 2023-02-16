Capitals honor Mikhail Ovechkin with moment of silence and tribute video before Panthers game

Alex Oveckhin’s father, Mikhail Ovechkin, passed away in Russia on February 15 at the age of 71.

With their team’s captain with his family and on personal leave, the Capitals honored Mikhail with a moment of silence before puck drop.

The @Capitals held a moment of silence prior to puck drop to honor Mikhail Ovechkin (1951-2023). pic.twitter.com/jyIoz8h0ZG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 17, 2023

After dimming the lights at Capital One Arena, the Capitals put up a black and white image of Ovechkin’s father on the jumbotron. It read:

In Loving Memory

Mikhail Ovechkin

1951-2023

“The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment join Alex Ovechkin and his entire family in mourning the loss of his father Mikhail Ovechkin, who passed away on February 15,” Capitals PA announcer Wes Johnson powerfully said. “Mikhail was a true gentleman, beloved father, grandfather, and friend. His unwavering support for his son Alex and the team was evident to all who knew him. With a constant smile on his face, he loved interacting with our fans and expressing his gratitude for their support of his son whom he was incredibly proud. We offer our deepest condolences to Alex, his mother Tatyana, his wife Nastya, and his sons Sergei and Ilya during this very difficult time.

“Please join us in a moment of silence as we reflect upon the life of Mikhail Ovechkin.”

Once the moment of silence was over, the team played a tribute video that showed Mikhail with Alex during his son’s childhood and ends with Papa Ovechkin lifting the Stanley Cup.

Rest in Peace, Mikhail pic.twitter.com/BZ59qzo1b6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 16, 2023

“They kind of give their lives for my life,” Ovechkin says.

The most powerful part of the video is when Mikhail recounts the first thing his son did after he won the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas.

“He called me and said, ‘Dad I love you. I wish you health, happiness, and all the very best,'” Mikhail says. “I just couldn’t… I didn’t sleep all night afterward.”

RIP, Mikhail.

Headline photo: Phil Owen