Capitals show off new Stadium Series branded gear in locker room before outdoor practice

The Washington Capitals will take the ice at Carter-Finley Stadium for their evening practice before the big 2023 Stadium Series matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Before they practiced, the team showed off its new Stadium Series branded gear.
The helmets the Capitals will wear feature huge numbers that bleed over the right edges of the bucket. The left side, unseen in the photo, features the “Caps” crest logo that was utilized in their home Stadium Series game in 2018.
The Capitals also gave a glimpse at the many headgear accessories available to the players. The Caps provided a photo on Twitter of TJ Oshie’s stall showing off a flat brim hat featuring that same 2018 Caps crest logo; a red, white, and blue toque; a more simple cap featuring the Weagle in blue and white; and a scarf.
The team showcased the gear setups of forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Sonny Milano, and Lars Eller as well as some sweet white and blue hoodies in each locker stall featuring the Stadium Series logo.
Here’s a video of the equipment staff getting all of that good stuff set up.
Alex Ovechkin, in January, previously modeled the full look of the Capitals’ uniforms for the game.
The Capitals wore plain navy blue and white jerseys for the practice after donning the real deal sweaters for a team photo. Puck drop for the game is at 8 pm on Saturday.
