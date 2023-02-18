Tom Wilson offered to be Vince Backstrom’s agent. Nicklas Backstrom is not so sure about that idea.

Ovi Jr isn’t the only Caps kid that is getting attention for his advanced hockey skill. Nicke Jr is, too.

In fact, Nicklas Backstrom’s son Vince has wowed Tom Wilson so much with his ability that he offered to work as Vince’s agent.

Wilson made the comments after Friday night’s family skate.

While Wilson seemed confident it’d work out due to his close connections with Nicklas Backstrom and his family, the Capitals’ Swedish center wasn’t as sure.

“It depends what fees,” Backstrom deadpanned as the media laughed. “It’s all about fees.”

Backy skating with his kid ahead of the #StadiumSeries 😍 pic.twitter.com/r9EgYxwmmh — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 17, 2023

Wilson recently congratulated Vince after the Capitals’ Youth Hockey Night, where Vince was named Mite of the Night. Perhaps he was sizing up a future client?

Backstrom is no stranger to negotiating hockey contracts. He represented himself in his most recent contract negotiations, ultimately signing a five-year extension worth $46 million.

GM Brian MacLellan on Nicklas Backstrom the agent: "I found him very well prepared. What he did not know, he went back and learned and came back with solid answers. Overall, the process went smooth and he did a good job negotiating for himself." — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 14, 2020

He later offered to negotiate Alex Ovechkin’s next deal, albeit for a price.

“I told him last year, I’ll take half a percent if he wants me to negotiate,” Backstrom joked, “but he said, ‘No, no, I’ll do it myself.’”

Ovechkin ultimately represented himself in those negotiations, perhaps deciding that even Backstrom’s discounted fees were too steep.

Given Vince’s recent performance and Sergei Ovechkin’s stellar goal at the All-Star Game, Capitals fans may well be seeing an Ovechkin-Backstrom duo for many years to come. And who knows? If his fees are low enough, Tom Wilson just might be at the negotiating table.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter