Nicklas Backstrom shares special moment with son Vince during the Capitals’ Youth Hockey Day

If current Washington Capitals players have anything to do with it, the next generation of NHL stars will be homegrown in the district.

A week after four-year-old Sergei Ovechkin won the NHL’s Breakaway Challenge, Nicklas Backstrom’s oldest son, Vince, stole the spotlight on the Capitals’ Youth Hockey Day.

The first moment was in the hallway of Capital One Arena when Vince, in his St. James youth hockey jersey, walked his dad, also in his St. James youth hockey jersey, to the locker room before the Capitals took on the San Jose Sharks.

Backstrom arrives with son Vince ahead of today's Youth Hockey Day game! 😍@Capitals pic.twitter.com/Butguiv40N — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 12, 2023

Dad and son shared a long hug before Nicke went inside to get ready for the game.

Vince also ended up being the Mite of the Nite after his play during the Mites-On-Ice game.

Our Delta Dental Mite of the Nite is … VINCE BACKSTROM!#ALLCAPS | @DeltaDentalins pic.twitter.com/8BAP7CXxjU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 12, 2023

Capitals host Mike Ploger spoke with Vince afterward, which may be the tiny Backstrom’s first professional interview. Vince made a promise at the very end of the interview, which might make Capitals fans excited about the potential of a Sergei Ovechkin-Vince Backstrom line in the future.

How long have you been playing hockey, Vince? Vince Backstrom: “Two years!” How old are you? Vince Backstrom: “Six and a half” What’s the best part about playing hockey? Vince Backstrom: “Scoring goals!” Scoring goals or winning the game? Vince Backstrom: “Winning the game!” Do you have a favorite player? Vince Backstrom: “Yeah. Nick Backstrom.” I heard you have a special relationship with Nick Backstrom. How do you know Nick Backstrom? Vince Backstrom: “He’s my dad.” Did he teach you a thing or two about hockey? Vince Backstrom: “Yeah.” Do you think you’re as good of a passer as he is? Vince Backstrom: “Yeah.” Do you think you could beat him out on the ice if he steps out from the locker room? Vince Backstrom: “Yeah.” [shakes head] Will we see you out on the ice here in 15 years? Vince Backstrom: “Yeah.”

Afterward, Vince got to meet one of his fans near the Capitals locker room, Tom Wilson.

Don’t get any ideas on this future Cap either, Florida Panthers!

