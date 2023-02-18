Nic Dowd throws football to fans in crowd before Stadium Series game

By Katie Adler
With nearly 57,000 fans at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium for Saturday night’s Stadium Series game, Nic Dowd got a few of them into some pre-game fun.
Dowd, who remains out of the lineup following an injury during January 16th’s game against the New York Islanders, was spotted tossing a football back and forth with fans near the ice.
The video is from RMNB reader Claire Altman.
Dowd also took selfies with fans despite being quite a big drop from the stands to the field.
Dowd had a football because Capitals players arrived at Carter-Finley Stadium wearing matching letterman jackets to promote that the game was beind held at collge football stadium. Players arrived also holding footballs.
Varsity Blues pic.twitter.com/w1nhMn2SS7
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 18, 2023
And hey, if this hockey thing ever doesn’t work out for him, it looks like Dowd has a backup plan. Left hand up, if you think he could be the quarterback for the Washington Commanders.
