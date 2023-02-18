Home / News / Nic Dowd throws football to fans in crowd before Stadium Series game

Nic Dowd throws football to fans in crowd before Stadium Series game

By Katie Adler

February 18, 2023 8:43 pm

With nearly 57,000 fans at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium for Saturday night’s Stadium Series game, Nic Dowd got a few of them into some pre-game fun.

Dowd, who remains out of the lineup following an injury during January 16th’s game against the New York Islanders, was spotted tossing a football back and forth with fans near the ice.

The video is from RMNB reader Claire Altman.

Dowd also took selfies with fans despite being quite a big drop from the stands to the field.

Photo: @claire.altman/IG

Dowd had a football because Capitals players arrived at Carter-Finley Stadium wearing matching letterman jackets to promote that the game was beind held at collge football stadium. Players arrived also holding footballs.

And hey, if this hockey thing ever doesn’t work out for him, it looks like Dowd has a backup plan. Left hand up, if you think he could be the quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

