Capitals vs Penguins live analysis and updates (January 26, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game on January 26, 2023.

The Washington Capitals went 1-2 on their three-game road trip and return home to face a Pittsburgh Penguins team where the stakes could not be bigger. Both teams occupy the seventh and eighth spots in the Eastern Conference playoff race with the Sabres making noise behind them. Both the Penguins and Sabres have three games in hand on the Caps.

The Capitals will get Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie back for tonight’s game but will be without Tom Wilson, who is out due to a lower-body injury.

Tonight’s matchup is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is slightly after 7 pm.

1st Period

Ovechkin-Strome-Oshie and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper will face Casey DeSmith in net tonight.

Congratulations to Conor Sheary on his 500th career game.

And congrats to Anthony Mantha on his 400th career game.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Alex Ovechkin scores from the office on the PP. It’s his 812th career goal. The tally came at the 6:00 mark of the first period.

Garnet Hathaway boards Jake Guentzel and heads to the box for two minutes.

Lars Eller almost scores shorthanded after anticipating several Penguins passes in their defensive zone.

Capitals get a late period power play after Teddy Blueger plays the puck with his hand off the faceoff.

Holy moly, Alex Semin is at the game!!

The Capitals end the period with a 22-8 shots advantage but couldn’t convert more than once. That could come back to haunt them. The Capitals also had an 18-12 5v5 shot-attempts advantage and a 1.9 to 0.48 expected goals edge.

2nd Period

🚨 1-1 tie. Danton Heinen scores on a slam dunk rebound goal to tie it up. Darcy Kuemper was unable to corral a shot down the right wing. The goal came 2:37 into the period.

