Tom Wilson will not play against Penguins

Tom Wilson missed the Capitals morning skate on Thursday.

Now, as expected, he will not suit up against the Pittsburgh Penguins after not participating in warmups.

The game marks the first Wilson has missed since returning to the team on January 8 after rehabbing a major knee injury. Tom had played in eight consecutive games, posting two goals and three points.

Wilson was injured against the Colorado Avalanche after blocking a Mikko Rantanen shot with his right leg. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette termed Wilson’s lower-body injury as day-to-day.

“It’s always tough to lose somebody,” Laviolette said. “It’s tough to lose him and his physicality and his presence.”

The Capitals will try to mitigate Wilson’s absence with Nicklas Backstrom (illness) and TJ Oshie (birth of fourth child) who are back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game. Tonight’s matchup against the Penguins has huge implications in the East’s playoff race.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB