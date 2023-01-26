Tom Wilson misses morning skate, listed as game-time decision against Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Head coach Peter Laviolette listed Wilson as a game-time decision after the skate was completed.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported the news.

The burly winger blocked a shot against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and left the game with a lower-body injury.

Wilson played just 9:05 of total ice time before going to one knee to block a slap shot by Avs forward Mikko Rantanen. The shot appeared to strike Wilson in the high ankle area on his right leg. He left the ice in clear pain.

The shot that injured Wilson appeared to go off the high ankle area of his right leg pic.twitter.com/EqJu5JTPsP — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 25, 2023

“Right now, day-to-day lower body and we’ll see how he is,” head coach Peter Laviolette said after the Capitals’ 3-2 loss.

The Capitals had Wednesday off as they arrived back in DC after a three-game Western Conference road trip. Thursday’s morning skate was their first time back on the ice since losing in Colorado.

Wilson has three points in eight games since returning from offseason knee surgery and has recently been skating on a successful second line with Nicklas Backstrom and Sonny Milano.

