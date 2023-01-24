Tom Wilson leaves Avalanche game after blocking shot with his leg

The Capitals were already without John Carlson, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie against the Colorado Avalanche. Now they’ll finish the game without Tom Wilson.

The Capitals’ big winger left the game in the second period of the Capitals-Avalanche game after a shot block.

Wilson got injured when he went to one knee to block a slap shot by Mikko Rantanen.

The shot appeared to strike Wilson in the high ankle area of his right leg where there’s no padding. According to NBC Sports Washington, the shot was going 82 MPH.

The shot that injured Wilson appeared to go off the high ankle area of his right leg pic.twitter.com/EqJu5JTPsP — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 25, 2023

Wilson was doubled over in pain as he returned to the bench. Minutes later, the NBC Sports Washington telecast reported that Wilson went down the tunnel to the locker room.

Wilson did not return to the bench for the start of the third period. The Capitals later announced five minutes into the last stanza that Wilson would not return due to a lower-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Tom Wilson sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 25, 2023

Wilson finished the game with 9:05 of ice time.

The Caps-Avs’ game was Wilson’s eighth since returning from major offseason knee surgery. He has one goal and three points since getting back into the lineup on January 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wilson tore the MCL in his left knee during the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB