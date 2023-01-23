TJ Oshie flies back to DC to be with Lauren who is expecting the birth of their fourth child

The Washington Capitals will be without veteran winger TJ Oshie when they take the ice for practice on Monday in Denver.

Oshie has left the team’s road trip early to return home and be with his wife Lauren, who is expecting the birth of the couple’s fourth child.

The news was reported by the team’s traveling beat writers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic and Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

The Oshies announced in early September that they were expecting their fourth child, a girl. The couple’s third daughter will join big sisters Lyla and Leni and big brother Campbell.

Recently, Lauren posted on Instagram a video of TJ building a “big boy” bed for their son Campbell as they prepared for the arrival of baby number four.

Oshie scored in the Caps’ 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night and has five goals in 10 games since returning from injury on January 3 against the Buffalo Sabres.

He is one of six Caps players to hit double digits in goals this season despite battling back injury problems.

From everyone at RMNB, congratulations to TJ and Lauren!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB