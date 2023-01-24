Nicklas Backstrom will not play against Colorado Avalanche

The Washington Capitals announced late on Tuesday before their game against the Colorado Avalanche that center Nicklas Backstrom will not be in the lineup.

Backstrom is unavailable due to a non-COVID illness and is listed as day-to-day.

Backstrom has played in seven games since returning from offseason hip surgery and has recorded three assists. He recently played 15:25 of ice time against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Joining Backstrom out of the lineup will be TJ Oshie as he has gone home to be with his wife Lauren who is expecting the birth of the couple’s fourth child. Alex Ovechkin is also still a game-time decision with a lower-body injury.

If Ovechkin, who skated Tuesday morning, is unable to go, the Caps will have to play the Avs down a forward and likely with seven defensemen.

Update (8:37 pm): Ovechkin is in. He will be skating in his regular position on the top line.

