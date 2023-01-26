There’s a very special person in the house at Capital One Arena tonight.

Former Young Gun, Alex Semin, is at the Capitals-Penguins game and is sitting in the lower bowl.

The Capitals introduced Semin to the crowd with 2:04 remaining in the first period. The former winger got a massive ovation from the crowd and stood and waved back with a huge grin on his face.

Semin recently retired from hockey over the offseason and held a Farewell game in his hometown of Krasnoyarsk that Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov both participated in. Semin and Ovechkin had dueling hat tricks in the game.

Semin has been in the United States over the last month. It appears to be due to his wife Alena giving birth to the couple’s third child on January 15.

“For the third time we have been lucky to become the parents of a wonderful baby,” Alena wrote to her Instagram Story.

Semin posted a photo of his son earlier in the month at a Florida Panthers game.

Semin said in the fall that he’d like to travel with the Capitals when Alex Ovechkin closes in on Wayne Gretzky’s goals record.

“If it happens, I will definitely be there,” Semin said. “When there is a goal or two left before the record, I will live in America. I will go to Washington. I think a whole delegation will ride behind Ovechkin. It’s still far from that, but god hoping that it will come true.”

Semin scored 197 goals for the Capitals – sixth-most in franchise history. His 40-goal season in 2009-10 remains the only campaign a Caps player has reached the 40-goal mark in the Ovechkin era besides Ovi himself.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB