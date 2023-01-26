The Capitals will wear their Stadium Series jerseys in one other regular-season game

The Washington Capitals’ design of their new Stadium Series game jersey was posted on Thursday morning. The sweater marks the first time the Weagle — the team’s longtime shoulder patch — has been utilized as the main logo on a jersey.

Fans will obviously see the uniform in action during the Capitals’ outdoor game against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 18, 2023, at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. But in the Caps’ official announcement, they also revealed the team will wear the get-up in one other regular season game before hanging it up for good this season.

The Capitals, the National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 #StadiumSeries on Feb. 18. In addition, Washington will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21 vs. Detroit.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2023

The Capitals will wear the sweaters during their very next home game against the Detroit Red Wings on February 21. They’ll wear the sweaters in two consecutive games and then it’ll presumably be retired for the immediate future.

The Capitals also wore their 2018 Stadium Series jerseys more than once, rocking them in a home game against the Dallas Stars on March 20, 2018.

The Capitals will enter the Stadium Series Game having won each of their previous three outdoor games. Washington beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in the 2011 NHL Winter Classic at Heinz Field, the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in the 2015 NHL Winter Classic at Nationals Park, and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Headline photo: Capitals