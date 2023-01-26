Capitals full uniform design for 2023 Stadium Series game features oversized Weagle logo, huge numbers, and patriotic socks

The Washington Capitals’ jersey for the Stadium Series game leaked overnight. The jerseys are white, have red and blue stripes, and feature an oversized sublimated Weagle logo that goes into the arms.

The Weagle is not the only thing that’s oversized.

The Capitals revealed the full uniform design later in the morning and one takeaway is just how large the numbers will be in this design.

You’ll likely be able to see Ovi’s digits from the nosebleeds of NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

The numbers on the arms are huge. But it’s how the digits are designed onto the helmets that really stand out. The numbers bleed over the right edges of the bucket. The left side features the Caps crest logo that was utilized in the Stadium Series game in 2018.

Other features of the uniform include navy blue pants with huge white embossed stars vertically along the side.

In the illustrated uniform design, the Capitals wear red gloves, but in a photo featuring Alex Ovechkin, the captain rocks a pair of navy blue CCM gloves with a red stripe along the wrist.

The socks feature one stripe each of red, white, and blue. The whole aesthetic overall is very patriotic.

Another observation is that everything on the jersey appears to be zoomed in 150 percent. It’s almost if the designer pressed the CTRL and + keys on their keyboard to enhance the readability of everything.

What do you think of the overall design? Let us know in the comments.

Headline photo: @Capitals/Twitter