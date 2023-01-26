Washington Capitals 2023 Stadium Series jersey design leaks

The design of the Washington Capitals’ Stadium Series jersey leaked online Thursday ahead of an official announcement by the team or the league.
Adidas, who is in the final season making jerseys for the league, published the sweaters on their website overnight.
ESPN 960 producer Mike Callow first noticed and posted the jerseys on Twitter.
The white Capitals jerseys feature an oversized Weagle logo that extends into the arms. The jersey also features white and red stripes. The inside collar includes a print that says WASHINGTON.
The most interesting part of the design is also the most subtle. The head of the eagle is the only part that got stitching and is white thread overtop white jersey. The rest of the design is sublimated.
The sweaters are currently available for purchase online on Adidas’s website.
The Carolina Hurricanes’ Stadium Series jerseys dropped as well. The sweaters are black and feature dark grey and red stripes. The team’s Hurricanes’ logo is blackened out on the chest.
The Stadium Series Game game is less than a month away. The two teams will play on February 18, 2023, at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. We learned the Capitals’ jersey would feature the Weagle as the main logo for the first time in late December.
10 am update: The NHL officially unveiled the jerseys in a tweet and a press release.
The release says the jerseys, and presumably more merch will be available online later today.
NEW YORK (Jan. 26, 2023) – The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the jerseys the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals will wear when they face off in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).
Both jerseys will be available at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores and at Capitals’ and Hurricanes’ team stores starting at noon ET today. Additional retailers will offer both jerseys starting Saturday, Jan. 28.
Additional details for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest event details, visit NHL.com/stadiumseries and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #StadiumSeries.
