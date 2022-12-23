The Capitals will use the Weagle as their primary logo for first time ever in 2023 Stadium Series game

The Washington Capitals teased some very exciting news on Friday morning in regard to their upcoming 2023 Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

The team revealed that their usual secondary/shoulder patch logo, the Weagle, will be used as their primary logo for the first time ever.

The Weagle takes flight this February in Raleigh#StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/n7bz6xaUH2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2022

“The Weagle will serve as our primary logo for the 2023 #StadiumSeries against the Hurricanes this February in Raleigh,” the team continued on their Facebook page.

The Weagle was first unveiled by the team all the way back on June 22, 2007, when team owner Ted Leonsis revealed a full franchise rebrand back to the team’s original red, white, and blue color scheme. The secondary logo which would soon be aptly nicknamed by fans features an eagle in a ‘W’ shape with a subtractive silhouette of the Capitol Dome included on the bottom.

Fans have long clamored for an alternate jersey that prominently features the Weagle and it appears they will now be getting one. Sources tell RMNB that the eventual sweater will be primarily white and the Weagle crest is going to be very large.

The Capitals’ opponent for the February 18 game inside Finley Stadium, the Carolina Hurricanes also revealed their logo for the matchup.

Our Stadium Series logo just dropped 👀 pic.twitter.com/G4jh2cYxX9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 23, 2022

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB