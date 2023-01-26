Capitals new Stadium Series jerseys and merch released online

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

The Washington Capitals’ Stadium Series jerseys, that feature the Weagle as the main logo for the first time, are now officially available.

The jersey design was released at noon on the NHL’s online shop.

You can view all the merch here.

There are jerseys available of Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and TJ Oshie.

The only Capitals’ authentic jersey available as of now is a blank. It cannot be customized as of now.

There’s also a variety of new merch available including shirts, hoodies, hats, posters, and pucks.

This white hat design is especially nice.

What’s your favorite?

Headline photo via the @Capitals