Washington Nationals invite Tom Wilson to batting practice after witnessing his stick-swinging butt tap on TJ Oshie

The Washington Nationals appear to foresee Tom Wilson as a possible two-sport star after seeing the forward’s warmup routine with TJ Oshie.

Before the Capitals’ January 16 game against the New York Islanders, Wilson flipped his stick around and baseball-swung at Osh’s tush with the shaft of his twig.

“open invite to BP,” the Nationals wrote on Twitter.

perfect weight distribution on that swing pic.twitter.com/Wg5hNJe9dB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2023

open invite to BP @tom_wilso (congrats on the goal and the dub tonight) — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 17, 2023

The Nationals also congratulated Wilson on scoring his first goal of the season that night which came on goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

But that wasn’t all. Mr. National himself, Ryan Zimmerman, offered Wilson tips on Instagram about how to have a better and fuller swing on Oshie’s buttocks.

“Dying. You guys are friends 😂,” Zimmerman wrote on Instagram Story. “@TomWilson gotta flatten that path out a bit. You’re swinging right under a high-spin heater up in the zone with that swing.”

Zimmerman, of course, was a two sport star himself in baseball and hockey. Zim won a World Series with the Nats while also moonlighting once as a goaltender with the Capitals.

It’s unclear if Wilson will take up the Nationals’ offer or if Zimmerman’s advice will help his superstitious butt taps even more successful. What we do know is that the Nationals’ relationship with the Capitals remains strong, and we’re grateful for that.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter