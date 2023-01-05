Capitals vs Blue Jackets live analysis and updates (January 5, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game on January 5, 2023.

The Washington Capitals lost in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday after a hard-fought, back-and-forth game that saw Alex Ovechkin and Tage Thompson combine for five goals. Tonight they’ll try to keep their attention with the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets and attempt to not play too much with their food.

The Blue Jackets are scuffling badly. They have the second-worst record in the NHL and are losers of eight of their last 10. Their goal differential is a super horrendous minus-48.

Tonight’s game is on ESPN. If it’s anything like the Caps-Blackhawks game a few weeks ago, prepare yourself for features being aired over Ovi goals and incoherent mumbling amongst Hockey Hall of Famers. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7 pm.

Links

Lines

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

The Capitals start Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary and Gustafsson-TVR. Darcy Kuemper will face Elvis Merzlinkins and his atrocious .864 save percentage in net.

🚨 1-0 Blue Jackets. NAK turns it over to Emil Bemstrom. In an attempt to help, Martin Fehervary stick-checked NAK, leaving Johnny Gaudreau wide open with the puck in front of the net. (Of course he scored.)

An Erik Gustafsson pinch results in a 2-on-1 for the Blue Jackets but they can’t score.

