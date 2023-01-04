Martin Fehervary was obviously a fan of this fantastic ‘Fehervary Fever’ sign

Martin Fehervary is a 23-year-old, Slovakian defenseman in his third season in the NHL. Fehervary doesn’t light the lamp much, but he is developing a bit of a fan base due to his hustle, hard-hitting, and off-the-ice fishing skills.

One person that’s a big supporter of Fehervary’s already is Capitals fan Aida, whose sign-making talents are upper echelon. And she knows it, too. “My ability to make signs is a gift I have been blessed with,” Aida said humbly in an interview.

For Tuesday’s Capitals-Sabres game, Aida created an alliterative masterpiece that read I’m coming down with FEHERVARY FEVER. The man behind the Marty Party noticed the tribute and gave Aida the highest compliment a hockey player can give to a fan: a warmup puck.

“It’s a catchphrase for Fehervary that I’ve been trying to get going for some time now and I think I made some progress today,” Aida said. “Not only did Marty see my sign, point at me, and throw me a puck, but I was also on Caps Twitter.”

And now Aida, you’re on RMNB!

Aida said that Fehervary became her favorite player because her attention naturally gravitates to his position because her brother played defense. There were other reasons, too.

“I just like the way he plays – he’s got some hustle,” Aida said. “This second one is going to sound kind of weird but I’m going to say it anyways. He kind of cuffs his jersey when he plays and I do the exact same thing when I play volleyball. I don’t like anything touching my wrists when I play. I am very particular about that and it appeared that Martin felt the same way so we were like twins.”

Aida also made a sign for Fehevary last year.

“When I was going through a breakup I had this brilliant idea to have a sign that said I dumped my boyfriend for Martin Fehervary,” she said. “Everybody at the game thought it was very funny and the ice crew gave me a few pucks.”

Nice!

To conclude this post, I just want to say that Aida’s art is so amazing I’ve also come down with a bad case of Fehervary Fever. Thanks for sharing your story with us!