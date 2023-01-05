Local DC area rinks will have an ‘Ovi’s Office’ logo installed near left faceoff circle in honor of Alex Ovechkin’s recent accomplishments

The Washington Capitals announced several community initiatives they’re holding in recognition of Alex Ovechkin’s recent milestones. Ovechkin hit 800 goals and passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list in Dcember.

Ovechkin will make an unspecified donation to the American Special Hockey Association, hold a celebration with 800 children from Arlington Public Schools at a January 13 practice, and grant multiple wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation later in the season.

The Capitals also announced that “select rinks throughout the Washington, DC region” will install an Ovi’s Office logo near the left faceoff circle.

Here’s a look at the logo.

The Capitals did not specify which rinks will get the treatment, but they did say it would last only for a limited time during the 2023 calendar year. Ovechkin may show up at those rinks and surprise youth players before their on-ice sessions.

The move is something Capitals fans have wanted to see on the ice at Capital One Arena. This is a start.

The Capitals’ press release is below: