Martin Fehervary scores goal off his head, someone tell him the World Cup is over

Martin Fehervary just scored either the most brilliant or dumbest goal of his hockey career. I can’t pick which.

Fehervary, like he was a striker on Slovakia’s national soccer team, headed the puck into the net to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead in the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

[Talking to myself: please end up being the game-winning goal please end up being the game-winning goal please end up being the game-winning goal]

Fehervary scored after jumping into the air (why was he even this low on the play in the first place???) to try and avoid a Dylan Strome wrist shot. Instead, Strome’s shot got blocked, the puck hit off Fehervary’s head, and then did a moonshot over goaltender Elvis Merzlinkins and in.

To my best recollection (please tell me if I’m wrong), this is the first Capitals goal scored via the head since Mathieu Perreault scored his iconic tongue goal.

I’m telling you, luck like this, it’s all the Fehervary Fever sign.

Update: Fehervary’s goal ended up being the game-winner. The Capitals won 6-2.