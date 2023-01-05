Nic Dowd will miss game against Columbus Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals will be without fourth-line center Nic Dowd when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday night.

Dowd is not traveling with the team and will stay with his wife Paige as the couple celebrated the birth of their second child, Ruby.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Dowd’s been on one of the hottest stretches of his career over the last month. Dowd has three goals in his last five games and six goals in his last nine.

Dowd has 10 goals on the season. It’s only the third time in his career he’s hit double digits. His career high is 11 which he set during the pandemic shortened 2020-21 season.

With Dowd out, Aliaksei Protas will likely slide into his vacated center spot.

Thursday night will mark only the second game Dowd’s missed this season. Previously he was held out of a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs due to a lower-body injury.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB