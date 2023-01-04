Capitals announce birth of Nic Dowd’s second child, Ruby

The Dowd family just got one bundle of joy bigger.

Wednesday, Paige Dowd delivered the couple’s first girl. They named her Ruby James Elizabeth Dowd.

Help us welcome to the world Ruby James Elizabeth Dowd 🥰 Mom and baby girl are doing great! pic.twitter.com/iUuHt4drv6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2023

“Ruby is named after my great grandma and someone who was so special to me,” Paige explained on Instagram. “She already fits the name perfectly 💕 her brother can’t wait to meet her!”

Ruby is “6lbs 5oz of perfection,” she added.

Nic and Paige already have one son together, Louie, who celebrated his third birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Dowd scored a goal that night with both mom and son in attendance.

Dad got Louie a birthday goal! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HWEMpDBcf9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022

From everyone at RMNB, congratulations to Nic and Paige!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB