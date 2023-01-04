John Carlson attended Tuesday’s Capitals game: ‘He actually feels good’

While the Washington Capitals will be without John Carlson longterm, the defenseman is making noticeable progress in his recovery after taking a slapshot to the side of the head on December 23.

Peter Laviolette revealed that Carlson attended the Tuesday, January 3 game between the Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres. It’s presumably the first time Carly’s been back at Capital One Arena since suffering the upper-body injury two weeks ago.

“I saw him last night,” Laviolette said. “He actually feels good. It still is a long road for him.

“He feels good, a little bit more back to normal which was really good. He looked good to me (as compared to) you know when we saw him the next day or the day after. And now he looked good last night. He sounded good and he looked good. It was really positive for us to see as a team.”

Carlson has not played or skated since absorbing the Brenden Dillon shot in his cheek area. While little is known of Carlson’s actual injury, various updates from Carlson’s family and reporters have helped give us an idea of his status.

Gina, John’s wife, published a photo of the defenseman with his three sons on Christmas Day. Carlson had no stitches and smiled for the camera.

“A huge thank you for the prayers & thoughts sent to John, I could write a book on what a warrior he is,” Gina wrote. “We’ve both felt so touched by the immense amount of kindness & thoughtful messages and calls. John is lucky to have such an incredible community of people who have showed genuine care for him in the last few days.”

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported that Carlson would be out months, not weeks, and the team expects he’ll be back before the regular season ends.

Carlson, 32, is currently on injured reserve. The team is expected to move him to LTIR when Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson come back to make room for their cap hits as soon as later this week.

