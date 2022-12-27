Gina Carlson posts Christmas photo and update on John Carlson

On the same day that Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced defenseman John Carlson would be out longterm after taking a slap shot to the head last week, we have another update on the veteran blueliner.

This time it comes from John’s wife Gina Carlson. Carlson posted a photo of John and his three kids on Christmas Day.

Many of Gina’s followers believed the photo she posted of John was taken in December before his injury occurred. But Gina clarified, it was actually from Christmas Day this year.

“I took this on Christmas morning, the boys got their retros from Santa that morning – thought I’d clarify that for you guys,” Gina wrote on her Instagram Story. “A huge thank you for the prayers & thoughts sent to John, I could write a book on what a warrior he is. We’ve both felt so touched by the immense amount of kindness & thoughtful messages and calls. John is lucky to have such an incredible community of people who have showed genuine care for him in the last few days. Thank you all so much.”

John’s injury, which left him a bloody mess, occurred on December 23 against the Winnipeg Jets. He went to the hospital and was discharged on Christmas Eve. So this picture is how Carlson’s face looked two days later after that scary episode. It’s incredible.

Outside of the happy news that John was able to enjoy Christmas with his family, Gina also posted a week ago that the couple is welcoming their fourth child in June. The new baby will be the family’s first daughter. Also! The Carlsons will be one more kid away from being able to send a full forward line and defense pair over the boards.

Congrats to you both, Gina and John!

Headline photo via @gnacarlson/Instagram