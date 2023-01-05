Dylan Strome will likely move to the wing when Nicklas Backstrom returns

Dylan Strome has spent the entire 2022-23 regular season at center, but his time in the pivot position may be soon coming to an end.

Unless something unforeseen happens, Strome is expected to move to the wing when Nicklas Backstrom completes his comeback from offseason hip surgery, which may happen as soon as Friday against the Nashville Predators.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette hinted at the change on Wednesday when asked by reporters where he envisioned Backstrom and Tom Wilson playing when they make their grand returns to the lineup.

“They’ll be integrated in quickly,” Laviolette said. “You have to play them. There won’t be any hiding them. Am I going to come out and play them 27 minutes in the first game? No. But is Nick Backstrom going to be on the power play? Yes, he is. Because he’s one of the best in the business.”

During a recent practice, Backstrom skated with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on the first line.

While he seems certain to give up his center spot, Strome, who signed with the Capitals over the offseason as a free agent, is expected to remain in the Capitals’ top six where he has become one of the team’s most consistent point producers all season long. Strome has scored eight goals and tallied 28 points in 40 games this season (third-most on the Caps) while centering Alex Ovechkin for much of the year. Strome’s also been one of the rare durable players on the team. He is one of only nine Capitals who have played in all 40 games.

Heading into the year, Brian MacLellan called Strome a possible “project” but he’s been anything but. Strome’s seamlessly integrated onto the team and earned more responsibility as the season has gone on. Strome’s become a big part of the team’s power play where he’s recorded 12 PP points, tied for second-most on the Capitals.

On the first day of Training Camp, the Capitals placed Strome on the wing, giving the first opportunity at center to top prospect Connor McMichael. At that time, Strome, a left-handed shot, played on the left wing. But that setup did not last.

After scoring two goals in the center spot against the Philadelphia Flyers during the preseason, Strome has stayed at the position and hasn’t looked back.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Strome said when asked if he preferred center or wing in Training Camp. I played both (positions) last year and in previous years. Coach talked to me a little bit and we’re going to try both and see what happens. I feel comfortable in both spots.”

Strome played on the wing with the Chicago Blackhawks but saw the majority of his offensive success during the 2021-22 season lining up down the middle with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. Together, that line recorded 29 goals at five-on-five with Strome at center. When Strome was away from DeBrincat and Kane, that wing duo scored only four Blackhawks goals together.

With Strome’s likely move to wing, the Capitals will line up with Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller, and Nic Dowd down the middle when healthy. Two other players currently in the lineup will lose their regular spots when Backstrom and Wilson come back.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB