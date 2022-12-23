Capitals vs Jets live analysis and updates (Dec. 23, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets game on December 23, 2022.

Friends, it’s cold and windy as heck. The electricity has been out most of the day at my house. I’m frigid and my son is beginning to lose it. Temperatures are in the single digits.

Basically, it’s been A Day which is a great setup for tonight’s Capitals game. It’s the last three periods of hockey you’ll get before Washington’s three-day-long holiday break. So let’s end on a good note. This region needs it.

The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators where Marcus Johansson played the hero. The win gave the Capitals victories in eight of their last nine games. Since November 24, they’ve earned at least one point in 12 of their last 15 games (11-3-1).

Caps-Jets will mark Alex Ovechkin’s fifth opportunity to try and tie or pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start in net after Darcy Kuemper got the win against Ottawa.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-Carlson. Charlie Lindgren is in net and is facing David Rittich. It’s the first time Rittich has faced the Capitals in his seven-year NHL career.

Capitals get an early power play after Mark Scheifele takes a hooking penalty four minutes into the period.

Slow first 10 minutes to this one. Both teams played last night.

Caps to another power play after a tripping penalty committed by Karson Kuhlman.

Huge glove save by Lindgren late in the period on Scheifele.

🚨 1-0 Capitals! Alex Ovechkin goes five-hole and ties Gordie Howe for the second most goals in NHL history. The goal was assisted by Dylan Strome and came 18:22 into the first period.

The Capitals outshot the Jets 10-7 and out-attempted them 22-11 at 5v5. The Capitals also had an edge in expected goals 0.77 to 0.73.

2nd Period

Ovechkin had a breakaway early in the second period but Rittich stopped Ovi on the backhand.

Erik Gustafsson takes a high-sticking penalty giving the Jets a power play.

