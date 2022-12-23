Capitals keep the train rolling as their hot streak tears through Ottawa: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are on a roll. The surging Caps took down the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime up north on Thursday and have now won five road games in a row and eight of their last nine overall.
Keep riding this wave.
Erik Gustafsson was credited with the primary assist on Johansson's overtime goal, his 12th assist of the season. Gustafsson has now recorded six points (4g, 2a) in his last three games.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 23, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
