Caps beat Senators 3-2 as Ovechkin collects two assists

The Washington Capitals played a strong road game against the Ottawa Senators, but too many penalties cost them a tidy regulation win.
Alex DeBrincat used wizardly power to deflect one past Darcy Kuemper. Evgeny Kuznetsov got a power-play goal assisted by Ovechkin. Sonny Milano crashed the net to clean up a shot by Alex Ovechkin. Drake Batherson tied it during a mega-sized power play early in the third. It was 2-2 after sixty minutes, then Marcus Johansson got the OTGWG.
Caps win!
um…?
Another respectable game, just a bit pocked by those penalties. The Capitals spent so much of it defending a lead that some drop in possession was inevitable, and spending so much time on PK deprived them of attack time that should have secured a regulation win.
But no time to ruminate; the Caps play in less than 24 hours at home against the Jets.
Headline photo: @wakerwayfield
