Caps beat Senators 3-2 as Ovechkin collects two assists

The Washington Capitals played a strong road game against the Ottawa Senators, but too many penalties cost them a tidy regulation win.

Alex DeBrincat used wizardly power to deflect one past Darcy Kuemper. Evgeny Kuznetsov got a power-play goal assisted by Ovechkin. Sonny Milano crashed the net to clean up a shot by Alex Ovechkin. Drake Batherson tied it during a mega-sized power play early in the third. It was 2-2 after sixty minutes, then Marcus Johansson got the OTGWG.

Caps win!

Darcy Kuemper returned to action for the first time since December 3. He was good – the DeBrincat goal was unstoppable. And as good as Lindgren has been, the Caps are a better team when he’s not their only guy. I am sure Lindgren will start tomorrow at home against Winnipeg.

The Caps really controlled five-on-five play spectacularly well in the first half of the game. A lot of stuff under the covers is going well, even if an opponent like the Sens isn't a great test.

We all tuned in to see Alex Ovechkin score two goals, but instead he merely gave us two assists. His second assist was nearly a goal, but Sonny Milano absolutely did the right thing by slapping it home from the paint. Corey Sznajder rightly cited it as a descendent of the kanooblian school.

Later, Milano drew blood with a high stick against Dylan Gambrell. The Sens scored on the ensuing four-minute power play. Gambrell stayed in the game, but the Senators had already lost two forwards to injury: Tyler Motte and Rourke Chartier. Jake Sanderson missed time in the third after absorbing a shot off Anthony Mantha.

In addition to Milano’s high-sticking, the Caps had penalty problems all night. Kuznetsov and Aube-Kubel both put the Caps down a man while the game was tied in the third.

This Dmitry Orlov hit, dear god.

One elite PKer: Trevor van Riemsdyk, who saved a goal in the third. TVR took a puck to the head late in the second period but was well enough to play in the third.

Alex Ovechkin’s line looked great all night, and now he is officially the shoot-iest player in NHL history. Tonight he passed Ray Bourque for the most shots on goal in NHL history. I’m glad that’s done; it was stressful to track. NHL scorekeepers are weird.

Another respectable game, just a bit pocked by those penalties. The Capitals spent so much of it defending a lead that some drop in possession was inevitable, and spending so much time on PK deprived them of attack time that should have secured a regulation win.

But no time to ruminate; the Caps play in less than 24 hours at home against the Jets.

Headline photo: @wakerwayfield