The Capitals’ 2022 holiday card wasn’t a holiday card and it was the best one yet

The Washington Capitals opted to play a festive-themed version of “What’s in the Box?” than make a new holiday card for Christmas. I guess there are just so many volumes of Now That’s What You Call A Capitals Christmas you can make before there’s a full fan revolt.

To best describe this video, I would like to quote Capitals defenseman John Carlson completely out of context.

“There’s some sort of nuts on there,” Carlson said.

Happy Holidays to #ALLCAPS fans near and far! Please enjoy a festive-themed version of "What's in the Box?" for this year's Holiday Card pic.twitter.com/2hFtCWZQE7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2022

Carlson was of course describing the texture of a fruit cake that he could not see.

“Fruitcake?” Nicklas Backstrom said confused.

“I’ve never seen that thing in my life.” Carlson said. “Is there a cake component to it? That’s a Christmas tradition?? That thing looks brutal.”

“You go for it,” Backstrom as he tried to give the producer the cake.

The other items Capitals players had to guess at were an elf on a shelf, a TJ Snoshie gnome, gingerbread cookies, and a Nicklas Backstrom bobble elf.

Some of the guesses were ridiculous. Some of the players took the exercise so seriously that was humorous in itself. Kuzy, for instance, first guessed the Snoshie gnome was a clown.

“Grinch?” he asked next.

I’m guessing Kuzy was eventually given a hint that it was a Capitals figurine of some sort. “American? Charlie? Carly? Shearsy? Van Riemsdyk? Jensen?”

Eventually, he took the gnome out of the box. “I haven’t seen this before. The Merry Christmas Osh!”

When Alex Ovechkin put his hands inside the box to feel a gingerbread cookie, he seemed nervous.

“Oh Cheezus what is this one?” Ovechkin said.

They all correctly guessed a cookie. Backstrom, Carlson, and Dmitry Orlov were all filmed devouring their gingerbread men.

The last item was the Nicky Elf, which Ovechkin guessed perfectly somehow by feeling its facial features.

“Nick Backstrom,” Ovechkin asked?

He pulled the bobblehead out. “YAYYYYYYYY,” he screamed

Meanwhile, Backstrom and Carlson described what they were touching in intimate detail.

When the Nicky Elf was revealed to his human twin, the two had a moment. “Hey!!!!!”

“I wish you happy holidays,” Orlov said while wearing felt Santa glasses. “All the best, all the health.”

“MERRY CHRISTMASSSSSSS CAPS FANSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS,” Kuznetsov screamed blowing out the speakers on my laptop.

