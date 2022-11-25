Capitals vs Flames live blog and updates (Nov. 25, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames game on November 25, 2022.

The Washington Capitals will throw on their Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys for just the second time as they take on the Calgary Flames in their annual Black Friday matinee game at Capital One Arena. All fans who attend will get a free Screaming Eagle t-shirt (which one of my good friends helped put out on the seats over the last two days).

The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers – that was both painful to watch but somewhat encouraging, I guess. Alex Ovechkin scored his 10th goal of the season and the 790th of his career.

What to watch for? To say that the Capitals need to go on a run – like right now – is the understatement of the century. The Caps trail first-place New Jersey by 13 points in the standings and are only FOUR points out of last. And that team behind them, Columbus, has two games in hand. The Caps’ chance of making the postseason, per Money Puck (which is more pessimistic than other models), is currently 9.7 percent.

TJ Oshie returned from injury on Wednesday and was everywhere against the Flyers, notching assists on both Capitals’ regulation goals. Can he have another strong game and stay healthy?

Dmitry Orlov will miss his ninth straight game while Darcy Kuemper will look to bounce back from a tough game.

Today’s game will be on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop will be a little after 2 pm.

Links

I’m doing a SDPN podcast after the game

Hey Calgary! Auddie & Peter couldn't make it today, so I'm guest hosting Game Over: Calgary as the #Flames take on the Capitals! I'll be joined by @ianoland right after the game this afternoon on @sdpnsports. Grab the link here: https://t.co/OWo5jV9DGb Presented by @SIASport pic.twitter.com/1SkkVoDNt7 — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) November 25, 2022

Lines

No NAK, Snively, or Alexeyev. Orlov remains out.

Tunnel craziness

Behold the Screagle turkey!

1st Period

The Capitals started Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-Carlson.

Aliaksei Protas sets up Garnet Hathaway for a one-timer in the slot for the Caps’ best chance of the game so far. Alex Ovechkin gets whistled for a high-stick in front of the net.

Capitals get a ton of momentum after killing the Flames power play.

🚨 1-0 Caps. A half a minute after they killed the penalty, the Capitals’ first line scores. Erik Gustafsson found TJ Oshie skating down the slot for a beautiful goal. Alex Ovechkin gets the secondary assist. The goal came at the 7:57 mark. COUNTRYYYYY ROADSSSSS TAKEEEE ME HOMEEEEEEEEE TO THE PLACEEEEEEE WHERE IIIIIII BELONGGGGG!

Flames hit the post — Kadri raised his arms to celebrate — on the very next shift.

A lot of big pillow-y rebounds from Darcy Kuemper early.

Garnet Hathaway with a huge hit on Dennis Gilbert in the offensive zone.

The Flames are dominating play, but the Caps connected on one of their high-danger chances. That’s the difference so far.

The Flames are out-shooting the Capitals 15-6 and at 5v5, they are out-attempting WSH 24-14 through the first 20 minutes.

2nd Period

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.