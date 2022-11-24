Ivan Miroshnichenko scores seventh goal in seven MHL games with rocket one-timer from Ovi spot

Washington Capitals super prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko was back on the ice in an MHL sweater with the Omsk Hawks on Thanksgiving morning. The 18-year-old offensive dynamo made a very successful, quick foray into the senior VHL league to start the week but has returned to the junior league to get even more ice time.

He picked up right where he left off, tallying three points to give him 11 total (7g, 4a) in just seven MHL games.

The 2022 Caps’ first-round draft selection helped his team kick off their scoring with a secondary assist. He didn’t have a ton to do with the eventual goal but getting an assist via helping filter possession counts just the same as any sort of spin-o-rama, no-look, backhand saucer pass.

He really put his individual stamp on the game with the Hawks on a two-man advantage in the back half of the second period. The talented winger set up in the left offensive zone faceoff circle. The same one that Caps captain Alex Ovechkin is very familiar with. There, he slammed home a one-time rocket for his seventh goal in seven MHL games.

Finally, he added another assist by basically banking the puck in off one of his teammates set up in front of the goal. For some bizarre reason, he wasn’t officially credited with the apple on this play but he very obviously should get one as it doesn’t happen without him. Everyone needs to contact their nearest MHL representative. This is an outrage.

🚨 Pavel Leuka PP 2nd of the game

🍎 Ivan Miroshnichenko #ALLCAPS

3-1 Omskie Yastreby #MHL pic.twitter.com/OGR77BXPiY — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 24, 2022

Thursday’s game also featured Miroshnichenko’s first notable time killing penalties. That likely indicates that any sort of minutes restriction he once potentially had has been lifted.

With the three points in the game, he now has 13 points on the season from eight matches played both in the MHL and VHL. He only just made his return from serious Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment less than three weeks ago.

Keep on going, Ivan!

Screenshot via OLIMPBET МХЛ/MHL