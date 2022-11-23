Devils fans litter ice with trash after three goals called back by officials in winning-streak snapping loss

The New Jersey Devils entered home-ice action against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night winners of 13 games in a row. The Metropolitan Division leaders are one of only three teams to already eclipse the 30 standings point mark in the National Hockey League.

That pretty picture turned ugly on Wednesday though. The Devils not only had their winning streak snapped by the Leafs but also saw their fans chuck a whole slew of garbage onto the ice in response to three straight goals being overturned by officials.

The Devils fans are NOT happy after the disallowed goal 👀 The Maple Leafs have headed to the locker room after fans littered the ice with items pic.twitter.com/MQXPxKx4X5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2022

The trashy affair started with 11:07 left in the third period as New Jersey’s Erik Haula was ruled to have kicked a puck into the Toronto net. It was the finale of a hat trick of Devils goals called back in their 2-1 loss.

The first two goals came back due to goaltender interference on both Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar. After the third, debris rained down. Haula could be seen urging fans to stop making a mess out of their own Prudential Center ice.

“I kind of tried to wave to stop [throwing things], but I think I got hit with a chicken finger during that time too,” Haula said postgame to NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. “So, whatever.”

The @NJDevils have had THREE goals called off tonight. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vvabm6RPLi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2022

“It’s disappointing,” Leafs captain John Tavares said to TSN’s Mark Masters. “It’s dangerous. Yeah, it is what it is. I think it felt better to beat the crowd than the Devils tonight.”

The Devils did not receive a delay of game penalty, which the officials can call in situations like this one, for their fan’s actions. Not only was it a dangerous situation in general for fans and players alike but it also appeared to be a massive waste of beer.

“It’s full beers,” forward Mitch Marner added. “It’s dangerous. We’re not looking for that. We’re not seeing it coming. Dodged a couple. It’s a dangerous thing. I don’t know why it’s our fault. They’re throwing them to try and hit us. It’s the first I’ve ever seen. It’s insane.”

The Devils’ next game at home comes against the Washington Capitals on November 26. The same Capitals that handed New Jersey a loss right before the start of this now-ended, thirteen-game streak.

Screenshot via MSG Networks