Alex Ovechkin’s 790th career goal is an overtime game-winner against the Flyers

Tied 2-2 with the Washington Capitals, the Philadelphia Flyers felt extra giving in overtime.

After seemingly not possessing the puck at all during the extra session, the Flyers watched helplessly as Alex Ovechkin scored on a one-timer from the left circle to give the Capitals a 3-2 comeback win. Ovechkin was set up brilliantly by Dylan Strome.

The victory ended the Capitals’ losing streak at four and extended the Flyers skid to eight games.

The goal marked Ovechkin’s 10th goal of the 2022-23 campaign, marking the 18th straight season he’s had double-digit goals.

It was also the 790th tally of his career.

THE COUNTDOWN TO 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ IS SO ON pic.twitter.com/CTVXHNoYkv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 24, 2022

Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe by 11 goals and record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 104 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Flyers rookie goaltender Felix Sandstrom got the loss, but he now goes down in the NHL record books. Sandstrom is the 164th different goalie Ovi has scored on. That ties Ovi with Mark Messier for third all-time.

Ovechkin's 164 goaltenders scored on is tied with Mark Messier for the third most in NHL history and trails only Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 24, 2022

This extra detail to the stat Capitals PR shared is pretty amazing.

Among these players, Marleau ranks first in NHL history in games played, Messier third and Jagr fourth. Ovechkin ranks tied for 68th. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 24, 2022

The goal was also Ovi’s 123rd career game-winner.

Goal No. 790 🚨

Game-winning goal No. 123 🚨 And the 164th different goaltender Alex Ovechkin has scored against.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JlYzpSW8wB pic.twitter.com/Z0lHhFurer — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2022

Including the playoffs, Ovi now has 133 game-winning goals – third-most in NHL history.

Most career game winning goals between the regular season and playoffs combined – NHL history:

151- Jaromir Jagr

134- Brett Hull

133- Alex Ovechkin (Putting away an overtime marker in a 3-2 @Capitals defeat of PHI tonight)

132- Gordie Howe

129- Phil Esposito

125- Patrick Marleau pic.twitter.com/k3ZgWaRMth — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 24, 2022

Ovechkin thought he scored no. 790 earlier in the game, but Marcus Johansson touched the puck with the tip of his blade as it crossed the goal line.

TNT’s panel asked Ovechkin after the game, if he would blame Mojo if he falls one short of Gretzky at the end of his career.

“No,” he said. “Right now it doesn’t matter who scores. I had plenty of chances to put the puck in the net. Still plenty of games to go.”

Photo: @clapsforcaps/Twitter