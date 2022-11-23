Home / News / Alex Ovechkin’s 790th career goal is an overtime game-winner against the Flyers

Alex Ovechkin’s 790th career goal is an overtime game-winner against the Flyers

By Ian Oland

November 23, 2022 11:01 pm

Tied 2-2 with the Washington Capitals, the Philadelphia Flyers felt extra giving in overtime.

After seemingly not possessing the puck at all during the extra session, the Flyers watched helplessly as Alex Ovechkin scored on a one-timer from the left circle to give the Capitals a 3-2 comeback win. Ovechkin was set up brilliantly by Dylan Strome.

The victory ended the Capitals’ losing streak at four and extended the Flyers skid to eight games.

The goal marked Ovechkin’s 10th goal of the 2022-23 campaign, marking the 18th straight season he’s had double-digit goals.

It was also the 790th tally of his career.

Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe by 11 goals and record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 104 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Flyers rookie goaltender Felix Sandstrom got the loss, but he now goes down in the NHL record books. Sandstrom is the 164th different goalie Ovi has scored on. That ties Ovi with Mark Messier for third all-time.

This extra detail to the stat Capitals PR shared is pretty amazing.

The goal was also Ovi’s 123rd career game-winner.

Including the playoffs, Ovi now has 133 game-winning goals – third-most in NHL history.

Ovechkin thought he scored no. 790 earlier in the game, but Marcus Johansson touched the puck with the tip of his blade as it crossed the goal line.

TNT’s panel asked Ovechkin after the game, if he would blame Mojo if he falls one short of Gretzky at the end of his career.

“No,” he said. “Right now it doesn’t matter who scores. I had plenty of chances to put the puck in the net. Still plenty of games to go.”

Photo: @clapsforcaps/Twitter

