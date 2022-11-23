Ryan Reaves traded out of New York before fighting Tom Wilson a single time

Ryan Reaves is no longer a New York Ranger and is headed to the Minnesota Wild.

The trade news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Twitter.

Acquired in July of 2021 after Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson caused absolute mayhem in the Rangers organization, Reaves will depart New York without fighting Wilson a single time.

𝔹𝕀𝔾 #mnwild News: We've acquired Ryan Reaves from the Rangers in exchange for a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft! 💪 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 23, 2022

The Rangers initially added Reaves, the self-proclaimed Wilson problem solver, in reply to the two line brawls between the Metropolitan Division rivals at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The two had a history of chirping each other.

“We’re fighting three times or I’m jumping you,” Reaves said of Wilson before being acquired by the Rangers.

Players from both clubs predicted possible violence before their opening night game for the 2021-22 season. The Rangers even posted this “coded” message to Wilson featuring a clock displaying Wilson’s jersey number and Reaves’ helmet and locker nameplate before puck drop.

They did not fight that night, nor in the two contests that followed.

Reaves departs the Rangers after playing 81 games, recording 13 total points (5g, 8a), and receiving 55 penalty minutes. In 13 games this season he is pointless.

It appears the Rangers have figured out that getting opposing teams back is actually scoring goals on them.