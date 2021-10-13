New York Rangers appear to post coded message to Tom Wilson before puck drop

In a few short hours, the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will drop the puck on their new seasons. And maybe their gloves too.

Wednesday’s season-opening game is expected to be both “interesting” and a little violent after the two teams had two separate line brawls last season. The Rangers re-made their team over the offseason and added a lot of toughness, including Tom Wilson-problem-solver Ryan Reaves.

Pregame, the Rangers posted what appears to be a coded message for Wilson in a Twitter photo.

The fourth photo is of Reaves’ helmet. The clock behind it points to 4 and 3, Wilson’s number.

Here’s how we replied back.

“If you ask them, this is a big rivalry now,” Tom Wilson cracked after the Capitals morning skate.

