New York Rangers appear to post coded message to Tom Wilson before puck drop

By Ian Oland
In a few short hours, the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will drop the puck on their new seasons. And maybe their gloves too.
Wednesday’s season-opening game is expected to be both “interesting” and a little violent after the two teams had two separate line brawls last season. The Rangers re-made their team over the offseason and added a lot of toughness, including Tom Wilson-problem-solver Ryan Reaves.
Pregame, the Rangers posted what appears to be a coded message for Wilson in a Twitter photo.
The fourth photo is of Reaves’ helmet. The clock behind it points to 4 and 3, Wilson’s number.
Here’s how we replied back.
Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Tom W
“If you ask them, this is a big rivalry now,” Tom Wilson cracked after the Capitals morning skate.
