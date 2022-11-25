The NHL Shop’s Black Friday Sale

Note: RMNB may receive compensation for orders made through the NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Need to buy hockey presents for the loved one in your life? The NHL’s online store is offering 30 percent off orders for Black Friday. Just use the code NHLBF.

The 30 percent offer lasts through midnight tonight. Search now!

Here are some of the good deals I found:

There are some exceptions to the promotion, like Capitals’ Reverse Retro gear that was just released. But I think the fact that there IS Capitals’ Reverse Retro gear still available is the important takeaway.

Peruse the store now.